Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Genesis Healthcare Partners
3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-429-7646
Fax: 858-429-7629
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Arman Walia, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1437642352
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arman Walia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arman Walia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.