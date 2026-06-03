Provider Image

Arthur G. Corpus, PA

No ratings available

Physician assistant (PA)

ENT (otolaryngology)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

619-585-4370
Fax: 619-585-4033

525 Third Ave.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

619-397-3136
Fax: 619-397-3133

1400 East Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    525 Third Ave.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4370
    Fax: 619-585-4033

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    1400 East Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3136
    Fax: 619-397-3133

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

525 Third Ave.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Thursday

About Arthur G. Corpus, PA

I love coming to work everyday because the sharp experience gives me the opportunity to help patients and achieve their full potential.

Age: 70
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Southern California: Graduate School

NPI

1366451627

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur G. Corpus, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.