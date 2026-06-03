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Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
525 Third Ave.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4370
Fax: 619-585-4033
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
1400 East Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3136
Fax: 619-397-3133
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
525 Third Ave.
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Monday
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Thursday
About Arthur G. Corpus, PA
I love coming to work everyday because the sharp experience gives me the opportunity to help patients and achieve their full potential.
Education
NPI
1366451627
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur G. Corpus, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.