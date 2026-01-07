Provider Image

Arthur Z. Yan, DO

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Sharp Community

Pacific Coast Rehabilitation & Pain Management

760-790-7220
Fax: 760-257-7903

7510 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92111

About Arthur Z. Yan, DO

Age: 33
Gender: Male

Education

Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University: Residency
Henry Ford Hospital: Internship
UPMC Medical Education: Fellowship
Michigan State University: Medical School

NPI

1609405059

Arthur Z. Yan, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

