Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Pacific Coast Rehabilitation & Pain Management
7510 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
760-790-7220
Fax: 760-257-7903
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Arthur Z. Yan, DO
Education
NPI
1609405059
Insurance plans accepted
Arthur Z. Yan, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Z. Yan, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Z. Yan, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.