Arun Venkat, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
  1. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    25495 Medical Center Dr
    Suite 200
    Murrieta, CA 92562
    951-304-7546
    Fax: 951-253-9652
  2. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    3629 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    760-757-7546
    Fax: 760-941-3986
  3. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    4765 Carmel Mountain Rd
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92130
    858-369-7546
    Fax: 858-369-7447
  4. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
    Suite D
    Solana Beach, CA 92075
    858-259-0056
    Fax: 858-259-0187
  5. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    838 Nordahl Road
    Suite 250
    San Marcos, CA 92069
    760-738-7600
    Fax: 760-738-7616

Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Arun Venkat, MD

Gender:
 Male
NPI
1952436354

Insurance plans accepted

Arun Venkat, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

