Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Dermatology Specialists, Inc.25495 Medical Center Dr
Suite 200
Murrieta, CA 92562
Get directions951-304-7546
Fax: 951-253-9652
Dermatology Specialists, Inc.3629 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions760-757-7546
Fax: 760-941-3986
Dermatology Specialists, Inc.4765 Carmel Mountain Rd
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions858-369-7546
Fax: 858-369-7447
Dermatology Specialists, Inc.530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
Suite D
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Get directions858-259-0056
Fax: 858-259-0187
Dermatology Specialists, Inc.838 Nordahl Road
Suite 250
San Marcos, CA 92069
Get directions760-738-7600
Fax: 760-738-7616
Care schedule
Dermatology Specialists, Inc.530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Insurance plans accepted
Arun Venkat, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arun Venkat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arun Venkat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.