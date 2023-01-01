Arvin Narula, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Arvin Narula, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
San Diego Cardiac Center890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
About Arvin Narula, MD
Age:41
Languages:English
Education
Drexel University College of Medicine:Internship
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine:Medical School
Jackson Memorial Hospital:Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144535709
Insurance plans accepted
Arvin Narula, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arvin Narula, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arvin Narula, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arvin Narula, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arvin Narula, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.