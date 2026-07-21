This was a preop clearance consultation and he mandated that I come back for a follow up after my sx with no explanation or how do you do.

Verified Patient June 5, 2026 3.2

The amount of time that Dr. Narula spends in the exam room is minimal. He often is looking at his watch while we are discussing issues that are important to us. He is often overbooked and therefore has to rush through the visits. This approach does not generate the kind of confidence we need.