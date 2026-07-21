Early NFL cheerleader full of pep after heart procedure
One of the first cheerleaders in the NFL, now 95 years old, is thriving after receiving a new heart valve at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1144535709
Arvin P. Narula, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
4.6
90 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
4.6
Dr. Narula is Great!
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
1.4
This was a preop clearance consultation and he mandated that I come back for a follow up after my sx with no explanation or how do you do.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
As long as I've been seeing Dr. Narula, our communications have been wonderful.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
3.2
The amount of time that Dr. Narula spends in the exam room is minimal. He often is looking at his watch while we are discussing issues that are important to us. He is often overbooked and therefore has to rush through the visits. This approach does not generate the kind of confidence we need.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arvin P. Narula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arvin P. Narula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Arvin P. Narula, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
One of the first cheerleaders in the NFL, now 95 years old, is thriving after receiving a new heart valve at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
While on vacation in San Diego, an NYPD captain suffered a heart attack. After three months at Sharp Memorial, he received a heart transplant.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.