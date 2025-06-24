Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
4358 Bonita Road
Suite 400
Bonita, CA 91902
Get directions
619-695-1266
Fax: 619-795-1195
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Arzoo Sadiqi, DO
I decided to pursue medicine at a very young age, I was born in war-torn Afghanistan and witnessed the health disparities and lack of access to female physicians; this was the biggest driving force for me to follow my dreams of becoming a physician. I am board-certified in family medicine and I pride myself for providing personalized and comprehensive care to each and every one of my patients. I am passionate about preventative medicine and patient advocacy. I am very active. I enjoy boxing, playing tennis and trying out new activities such as sky diving, jet skiing, and any outdoor activities.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1114417581
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arzoo Sadiqi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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