Arzoo Sadiqi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Arzoo Sadiqi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic555 W C St
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Arzoo Sadiqi, DO
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
OPTI West (Montclair):Residency
Valley Health Team Inc.:Residency
OPTI West (Montclair):Internship
A.T. Still University:Medical School
NPI
1114417581
Insurance plans accepted
Arzoo Sadiqi, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arzoo Sadiqi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arzoo Sadiqi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.