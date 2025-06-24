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Arzoo Sadiqi, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

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Perlman Clinic

619-695-1266
Fax: 619-795-1195

4358 Bonita Road
Suite 400
Bonita, CA 91902

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Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic

    4358 Bonita Road
    Suite 400
    Bonita, CA 91902
    Get directions

    619-695-1266
    Fax: 619-795-1195

Care schedule

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About Arzoo Sadiqi, DO

I decided to pursue medicine at a very young age, I was born in war-torn Afghanistan and witnessed the health disparities and lack of access to female physicians; this was the biggest driving force for me to follow my dreams of becoming a physician. I am board-certified in family medicine and I pride myself for providing personalized and comprehensive care to each and every one of my patients. I am passionate about preventative medicine and patient advocacy. I am very active. I enjoy boxing, playing tennis and trying out new activities such as sky diving, jet skiing, and any outdoor activities.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Dari

Education

OPTI West (Montclair): Residency
Valley Health Team Inc.: Residency
OPTI West (Montclair): Internship
A.T. Still University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1114417581

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