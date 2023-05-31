Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Asha Jamzadeh, MD
Since childhood, I have been drawn toward the medical field and caring for those in need. This has driven my life's passion of becoming a physician. My interests span the breadth of urology, and I am passionate about providing the newest technologies in urology to care for patients. It is my goal to develop a strong physician-patient relationship built on a patient’s comfort, trust and open communication. In addition, I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions and all possible treatment options so that they can play an active role in their health care and choose the treatment that is best suited for their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy working out, traveling, cooking and exploring the city’s beaches with my dog, Pepper.
Age:35
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ash-aw Jam-zaw-deh
Languages:English
Education
Cornell University Medical College:Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital:Internship
Henry Ford Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Penile implant
- Prostate cancer
- Robotic-assisted surgery - kidneys
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
NPI
1346668696
Insurance plans accepted
Asha Jamzadeh, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
236 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Excellent.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very kind & caring.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I have put all my trust in Dr Jamzadeh in dealing with my serious medical issue. He listens and explains clearly what is going on and calls me back if I call with concerns (which I did)I feel I am in good hands.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
No problems
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Asha Jamzadeh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Asha Jamzadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
