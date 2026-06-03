Provider Image

Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD

4.7

218 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Urology

619-397-3283
Fax: 619-568-8099

8701 Cuyamaca Street
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6621
    Fax: 858-874-5684

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Urology

    8701 Cuyamaca Street
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-397-3283
    Fax: 619-568-8099

About Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD

Since childhood, I have been drawn toward the medical field and caring for those in need. This has driven my life's passion of becoming a physician. My interests span the breadth of urology, and I am passionate about providing the newest technologies in urology to care for patients. It is my goal to develop a strong physician-patient relationship built on a patient’s comfort, trust and open communication. In addition, I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions and all possible treatment options so that they can play an active role in their health care and choose the treatment that is best suited for their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy working out, traveling, cooking and exploring the city’s beaches with my dog, Pepper.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ash-aw Jam-zaw-deh

Education

Cornell University Medical College: Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital: Internship
Henry Ford Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1346668696

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

218 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

A very good experience supported by great communication and attention.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

1.2

Seemed totally disinterested. Passed me on to my PCP. Offered no direction, other than to say to talk to my PCP and Endocrinologist. Suggested I speak to another Urologist. Still have not received a referral

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

4.4

Very courteous but doctor seemed rushed. I asked him why I had had blood in my urine, he said we don't know.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

4.2

I found the Doctor to be a very good listener, who took the time to address my concerns and respond accordingly.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.