Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Urology
8701 Cuyamaca Street
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-397-3283
Fax: 619-568-8099
About Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD
Since childhood, I have been drawn toward the medical field and caring for those in need. This has driven my life's passion of becoming a physician. My interests span the breadth of urology, and I am passionate about providing the newest technologies in urology to care for patients. It is my goal to develop a strong physician-patient relationship built on a patient’s comfort, trust and open communication. In addition, I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions and all possible treatment options so that they can play an active role in their health care and choose the treatment that is best suited for their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy working out, traveling, cooking and exploring the city’s beaches with my dog, Pepper.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Penile implant
- Prostate cancer
- Robotic-assisted surgery - kidneys
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346668696
Insurance plans accepted
Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
218 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
A very good experience supported by great communication and attention.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
1.2
Seemed totally disinterested. Passed me on to my PCP. Offered no direction, other than to say to talk to my PCP and Endocrinologist. Suggested I speak to another Urologist. Still have not received a referral
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
4.4
Very courteous but doctor seemed rushed. I asked him why I had had blood in my urine, he said we don't know.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
4.2
I found the Doctor to be a very good listener, who took the time to address my concerns and respond accordingly.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.