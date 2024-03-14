Provider Image

Ashley-May Masa, DPM

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatric surgery

So Cal Foot Care PC

619-427-0311
Fax: 619-427-0327

276 Church Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91910

About Ashley-May Masa, DPM

Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Puget Sound VA Healthcare Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1952032690

