Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Marcos Borrero, MD3490 Palm Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Get directions619-423-5616
Fax: 619-423-5684
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ashraf Suliman, MD
Age:52
Gender:Male
Education
Poznan University of Medical Science:Medical School
University of Florida:Fellowship
University of Central Florida :Residency
Oakwood Hospital & Medical Center (Deerborn, MI):Internship
Corewell Health East Beaumont:Internship
NPI
1962852590
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Ashraf Suliman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashraf Suliman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashraf Suliman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.