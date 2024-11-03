Provider Image

Ashraf Suliman, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Location and phone

  1. Marcos Borrero, MD

    3490 Palm Ave
    San Diego, CA 92154
    619-423-5616
    Fax: 619-423-5684

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Ashraf Suliman, MD

Age:

 52

Gender:

 Male

Education

Poznan University of Medical Science:

 Medical School

University of Florida:

 Fellowship

University of Central Florida :

 Residency

Oakwood Hospital & Medical Center (Deerborn, MI):

 Internship

Corewell Health East Beaumont:

 Internship

NPI

1962852590

Ashraf Suliman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

