Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
292 Euclid Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
About Ashvin Shenoy, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1619262664
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Ashvin Shenoy, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashvin Shenoy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashvin Shenoy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.