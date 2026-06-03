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Asseel Al-Bayati, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809

3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group

    3131 Berger Ave.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    Get directions

    858-244-6800
    Fax: 858-244-6809

Care schedule

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About Asseel Al-Bayati, MD

Gender: Male

Education

UHS SoCal Medical Education Consortium: Fellowship
University Medical Center of Fresno: Fellowship
Jersey Shore University Medical Center: Residency
University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1295296333

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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