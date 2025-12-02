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Athar M. Ansari, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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California Heart and Vascular

760-353-3222

790 W Orange Ave
Suite B
El Centro, CA 92243

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Heart and Vascular

    790 W Orange Ave
    Suite B
    El Centro, CA 92243
    Get directions

    760-353-3222

About Athar M. Ansari, MD

As an internal medicine specialist, I stress preventive care and treat adult patients for their primary medical needs including regular exams and the treatment of illnesses, injuries, acute and chronic conditions.

Age: 69
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Punjabi, Urdu

Education

King Edward Medical College (Pakistan): Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles): Fellowship
Mayo Clinic: Residency
Mayo Clinic: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1477612877

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Athar M. Ansari, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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