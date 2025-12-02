Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
California Heart and Vascular
790 W Orange Ave
Suite B
El Centro, CA 92243
Get directions
About Athar M. Ansari, MD
As an internal medicine specialist, I stress preventive care and treat adult patients for their primary medical needs including regular exams and the treatment of illnesses, injuries, acute and chronic conditions.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Treadmill in office
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477612877
Insurance plans accepted
Athar M. Ansari, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Athar M. Ansari, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.