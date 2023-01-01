Athar Ansari, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
California Heart and Vascular790 W Orange Ave
Suite B
El Centro, CA 92243
About Athar Ansari, MD
As an internal medicine specialist, I stress preventive care and treat adult patients for their primary medical needs including regular exams and the treatment of illnesses, injuries, acute and chronic conditions.
Age:66
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Punjabi
Education
King Edward Medical College (Pakistan):Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles):Fellowship
Mayo Clinic:Residency
Mayo Clinic:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Weight management
NPI
1477612877
Insurance plans accepted
Athar Ansari, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Athar Ansari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Athar Ansari, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
