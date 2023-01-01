About Athar Ansari, MD

As an internal medicine specialist, I stress preventive care and treat adult patients for their primary medical needs including regular exams and the treatment of illnesses, injuries, acute and chronic conditions.

Age: 66

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Punjabi

Education King Edward Medical College (Pakistan) : Medical School

Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles) : Fellowship

Mayo Clinic : Residency

Mayo Clinic : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.