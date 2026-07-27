Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 16 only)
Location and phone
Coastal Skin and Eye Institute
8860 Center Drive
Suite 300
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-462-1670
Fax: 619-462-3209
Coastal Skin and Eye Institute
5550 Carmel Mountain Road
Suite 206
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-943-2540
Fax: 858-252-2053
Care schedule
Coastal Skin and Eye Institute
8860 Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Austin Ambur, DO
Education
NPI
1649731423
Insurance plans accepted
Austin Ambur, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Austin Ambur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Austin Ambur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.