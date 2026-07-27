Provider Image

Austin Ambur, DO

No ratings available

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 16 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute

619-462-1670
Fax: 619-462-3209

8860 Center Drive
Suite 300
La Mesa, CA 91942

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute

858-943-2540
Fax: 858-252-2053

5550 Carmel Mountain Road
Suite 206
San Diego, CA 92130

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Coastal Skin and Eye Institute

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 300
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-462-1670
    Fax: 619-462-3209

  2. Coastal Skin and Eye Institute

    5550 Carmel Mountain Road
    Suite 206
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-943-2540
    Fax: 858-252-2053

Care schedule

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute

8860 Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Austin Ambur, DO

Age: 36
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

KCU-GMEC/Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Residency
Kansas City University: Medical School
The Jewish Hospital: Internship

NPI

1649731423

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Austin Ambur, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Austin Ambur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.