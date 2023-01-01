Austin Ambur, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Dermatology
Insurance
Austin Ambur, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Dermatology
Insurance
Location and phone
- 1001 B Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions858-412-3271
Fax: 858-412-3186
- 8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122
Get directions858-412-3271
Fax: 858-412-3186
Care schedule
1001 B Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
8929 University Center Ln
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Austin Ambur, DO
Age:33
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
KCU-GMEC/Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery:Residency
Kansas City University:Medical School
The Jewish Hospital:Internship
NPI
1649731423
Insurance plans accepted
Austin Ambur, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Austin Ambur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Austin Ambur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.