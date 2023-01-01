Provider Image

Austin Ambur, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Dermatology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 16
  1. 1001 B Ave
    Coronado, CA 92118
    858-412-3271
    Fax: 858-412-3186
  2. 8929 University Center Ln
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92122
    858-412-3271
    Fax: 858-412-3186

About Austin Ambur, DO

Age:
 33
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
KCU-GMEC/Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery:
 Residency
Kansas City University:
 Medical School
The Jewish Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1649731423

Insurance plans accepted

Austin Ambur, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

