About Azzah Arikat, MD

I became a physician to help foster and maintain the overall well-being and health of individuals in assisting them to reach their full potential and life goals. My medical philosophy is to optimize chronic disease management and to provide preventive medicine tools and strategies for each of my patients so that they maintain the best state of health long-term. I enjoy reading, yoga and taking in the beautiful San Diego scenery on walks and hikes outside of work. I also love museums and the performing arts.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: Arabic , English

Education University of Illinois, Rockford : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Asthma

Cholesterol management

Colon cancer screening

COPD

Diabetes

Esophageal reflux

Heartburn

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

NPI 1184971640