About Azzah Arikat, MD
I became a physician to help foster and maintain the overall well-being and health of individuals in assisting them to reach their full potential and life goals. My medical philosophy is to optimize chronic disease management and to provide preventive medicine tools and strategies for each of my patients so that they maintain the best state of health long-term. I enjoy reading, yoga and taking in the beautiful San Diego scenery on walks and hikes outside of work. I also love museums and the performing arts.
Age:40
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of Illinois, Rockford:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Arikat is the best!!!
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
This office and all the help is wonderful. JNH
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Arikat is very thorough and shows concern for her patients. I feel very blessed to have her for my doctor.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Arikat is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She is so responsive to my needs whether it is in person or via follow my health message. She takes the time to listen and explains in easy terms what is going on and how we can solve the problem. She is the best!
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Azzah Arikat, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Azzah Arikat, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
