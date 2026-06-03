Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Azzah I. Arikat, MD
I became a physician to help foster and maintain the overall well-being and health of individuals in assisting them to reach their full potential and life goals. My medical philosophy is to optimize chronic disease management and to provide preventive medicine tools and strategies for each of my patients so that they maintain the best state of health long-term. I enjoy reading, yoga and taking in the beautiful San Diego scenery on walks and hikes outside of work. I also love museums and the performing arts.
Education
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184971640
Insurance plans accepted
Azzah I. Arikat, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
413 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Arikat always takes her time going over my concerns and is eager to help me and let me know what I can do on my part for my health. She is always friendly and cares for her patients.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Arikat is always personable and professional, and very thorough on examination, and in scheduling follow up tests.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Wonderful doctor!
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Arikat is one of the best doctors ever. I've been her patient for more than 10 years
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Azzah I. Arikat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.