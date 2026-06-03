Provider Image

Azzah I. Arikat, MD

5.0

413 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Azzah I. Arikat, MD

I became a physician to help foster and maintain the overall well-being and health of individuals in assisting them to reach their full potential and life goals. My medical philosophy is to optimize chronic disease management and to provide preventive medicine tools and strategies for each of my patients so that they maintain the best state of health long-term. I enjoy reading, yoga and taking in the beautiful San Diego scenery on walks and hikes outside of work. I also love museums and the performing arts.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of Illinois, Rockford: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184971640

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Azzah I. Arikat, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

413 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Arikat always takes her time going over my concerns and is eager to help me and let me know what I can do on my part for my health. She is always friendly and cares for her patients.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Arikat is always personable and professional, and very thorough on examination, and in scheduling follow up tests.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Wonderful doctor!

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Arikat is one of the best doctors ever. I've been her patient for more than 10 years

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Azzah I. Arikat, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.