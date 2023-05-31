About Bao Ho, DO

I aspired to become a physician since 7th grade when I witnessed how hard my beloved grandmother was fighting for her life with multiple complications of liver cirrhosis. As a doctor, I can bring better treatment and quality of life for many chronically ill patients. Before moving to the United State, I practiced as a dermatology physician for eight years in Vietnam. I decided to return to medical school and go through residency training in internal medicine since I am passionate about treating the patient as a whole being. I have the capability of bringing joy to patients with a sense of humor besides my fund of medical knowledge and skills. I enjoy playing table tennis and badminton during my spare time. My other hobbies are listening to music and watching movies, soccer, and tennis.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

University of California, Riverside : Internship

University of California, Riverside : Residency



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Arthritis

Asthma

Cholesterol management

Chronic cough

Colitis

COPD

Culinary medicine

Diabetes

Diverticulitis

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Headache

Heartburn

Hypertension

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Vertigo

Wart treatment

NPI 1417301128