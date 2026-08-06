Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Urgent Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2300
Fax: 858-521-2001
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
About Bao V. Ho, DO
I aspired to become a physician since 7th grade when I witnessed how hard my beloved grandmother was fighting for her life with multiple complications of liver cirrhosis. As a doctor, I can bring better treatment and quality of life for many chronically ill patients. Before moving to the United State, I practiced as a dermatology physician for eight years in Vietnam. I decided to return to medical school and go through residency training in internal medicine since I am passionate about treating the patient as a whole being. I have the capability of bringing joy to patients with a sense of humor besides my fund of medical knowledge and skills. I enjoy playing table tennis and badminton during my spare time. My other hobbies are listening to music and watching movies, soccer, and tennis.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- COPD
- Culinary medicine
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417301128
Insurance plans accepted
Bao V. Ho, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
248 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Good experience
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Wonderful
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
At each visit Dr Ho remembers what we have discussed, which is a real plus when my health is involved.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bao V. Ho, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.