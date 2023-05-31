Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 14
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa8933 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Bao Ho, DO
I aspired to become a physician since 7th grade when I witnessed how hard my beloved grandmother was fighting for her life with multiple complications of liver cirrhosis. As a doctor, I can bring better treatment and quality of life for many chronically ill patients. Before moving to the United State, I practiced as a dermatology physician for eight years in Vietnam. I decided to return to medical school and go through residency training in internal medicine since I am passionate about treating the patient as a whole being. I have the capability of bringing joy to patients with a sense of humor besides my fund of medical knowledge and skills. I enjoy playing table tennis and badminton during my spare time. My other hobbies are listening to music and watching movies, soccer, and tennis.
Age:55
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of California, Riverside:Internship
University of California, Riverside:Residency
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- COPD
- Culinary medicine
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417301128
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Bao Ho, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
204 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Ho is the PCP everyone wants. Don't tell or he'll be booked and can't see ME!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Happy with my new Primary Dr.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ho is exceptionally great doctor
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
My doctor of over 10 years recently retired and I was a bit concerned that I would not receive the same care because of the change. However, *Dr. Ho is very personable, professional and approachable. I feel that my health is in good hands. He called me after hours to follow up regarding my irregular heartbeat. He made follow up plans to summarize I am... I selected him as my new...
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bao Ho, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bao Ho, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.