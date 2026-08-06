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Bao V. Ho, DO

4.8

248 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Urgent Care

858-521-2300
Fax: 858-521-2001

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Urgent Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2300
    Fax: 858-521-2001

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

About Bao V. Ho, DO

I aspired to become a physician since 7th grade when I witnessed how hard my beloved grandmother was fighting for her life with multiple complications of liver cirrhosis. As a doctor, I can bring better treatment and quality of life for many chronically ill patients. Before moving to the United State, I practiced as a dermatology physician for eight years in Vietnam. I decided to return to medical school and go through residency training in internal medicine since I am passionate about treating the patient as a whole being. I have the capability of bringing joy to patients with a sense of humor besides my fund of medical knowledge and skills. I enjoy playing table tennis and badminton during my spare time. My other hobbies are listening to music and watching movies, soccer, and tennis.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Vietnamese

Education

NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of California, Riverside: Internship
University of California, Riverside: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417301128

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bao V. Ho, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

248 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Good experience

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Wonderful

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

At each visit Dr Ho remembers what we have discussed, which is a real plus when my health is involved.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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