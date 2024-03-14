Provider Image

Bao-Quyen Nguyen, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
OBGYN

Accepting new patients

  1. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 409
    National City, CA 91950
    619-267-8313

About Bao-Quyen Nguyen, DO

Age:
 31
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
Del Sol Medical Center:
 Residency
University of North Texas Health Sciences Center:
 Medical School
Del Sol Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1942866389
