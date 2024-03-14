Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Bao-Quyen Nguyen, DO
Age:31
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Del Sol Medical Center:Residency
University of North Texas Health Sciences Center:Medical School
Del Sol Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1942866389
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bao-Quyen Nguyen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bao-Quyen Nguyen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.