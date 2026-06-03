Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Barzan Mohedin, MD, Inc.
8860 Center Drive
Suite 310
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
619-668-9596
Fax: 619-667-0267
About Barzan Mohedin, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639235096
Insurance plans accepted
Barzan Mohedin, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barzan Mohedin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barzan Mohedin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.