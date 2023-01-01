Barzan Mohedin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 310
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Barzan Mohedin, MD
Age:62
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Arabic, Persian
Education
Maryland General Hospital:Internship
Wayne State University:Fellowship
Hackensack University Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639235096
Insurance plans accepted
Barzan Mohedin, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Barzan Mohedin, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barzan Mohedin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
