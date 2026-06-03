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Barzan Mohedin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Barzan Mohedin, MD, Inc.

619-668-9596
Fax: 619-667-0267

8860 Center Drive
Suite 310
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Barzan Mohedin, MD, Inc.

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 310
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    Get directions

    619-668-9596
    Fax: 619-667-0267

About Barzan Mohedin, MD

Age: 65
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Persian

Education

Maryland General Hospital: Internship
Wayne State University: Fellowship
Hackensack University Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1639235096

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Barzan Mohedin, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.