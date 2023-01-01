Provider Image

Barzan Mohedin, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 8860 Center Dr
    Suite 310
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-668-9596

About Barzan Mohedin, MD

Age:
 62
In practice since:
 1996
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Arabic, Persian
Education
Maryland General Hospital:
 Internship
Wayne State University:
 Fellowship
Hackensack University Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639235096
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Barzan Mohedin, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Barzan Mohedin, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barzan Mohedin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.