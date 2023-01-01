Bassam Nassir, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Bassam Nassir, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center875 El Cajon Blvd
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Bassam Nassir, MD
Age:60
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Monmouth Medical Center:Residency
University of Baghdad:Medical School
Monmouth Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1386848166
Insurance plans accepted
Bassam Nassir, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bassam Nassir, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bassam Nassir, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.