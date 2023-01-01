Provider Image

Bassam Nassir, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    875 El Cajon Blvd
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-662-4100

Care schedule

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Bassam Nassir, MD

Age:
 60
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Arabic, English
Education
Monmouth Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Baghdad:
 Medical School
Monmouth Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1386848166

Insurance plans accepted

Bassam Nassir, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

