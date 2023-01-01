Benedict Dillon, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center4050 Beyer Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92173
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Benedict Dillon, MD
Age:43
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Indiana University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
NPI
1710142708
Special recognitions
