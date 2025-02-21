Provider Image

Benjamin Van Pratt Levin, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Imperial Beach Community Clinic

    1016 Outer Rd
    San Diego, CA 92154
    Get directions
    619-429-3733
    Fax: 877-673-1361

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Thursday

About Benjamin Van Pratt Levin, MD

Age:

 34

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

Spanish

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital:

 Residency

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:

 Medical School

Swedish Medical Center:

 Fellowship

NPI

1619438330

Insurance plans accepted

Benjamin Van Pratt Levin, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin Van Pratt Levin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.