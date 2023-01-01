Provider Image

Blake Wylie, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services
    1620 Alpine Blvd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    619-662-4100

About Blake Wylie, MD

Age:
 46
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Downey Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
University of New England:
 Medical School
Downey Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1922314145

Blake Wylie, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

