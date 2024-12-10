Location and phone
Children's Healthcare Medical Associates550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Blanca Gutierrez, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:Polish, Spanish
Education
Loyola University:Residency
University of Illinois:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326543984
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blanca Gutierrez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blanca Gutierrez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.