Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Bradford Stiles, MD
My interest in the human body and the ability to help people lead healthier lives led me to pursue a career in medicine. I strive to be an active member of the patient's care team in order to keep them healthy and active. In my free time, I am a deep-sea fishing fanatic but enjoy all sorts of active outdoor activities.
Age:60
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Foot problems
- Knee pain
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
- Physical therapy
NPI
1487713327
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bradford Stiles, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradford Stiles, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
