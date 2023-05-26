About Bradford Stiles, MD

My interest in the human body and the ability to help people lead healthier lives led me to pursue a career in medicine. I strive to be an active member of the patient's care team in order to keep them healthy and active. In my free time, I am a deep-sea fishing fanatic but enjoy all sorts of active outdoor activities.

Age: 60

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Harvard Medical School : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus ACL tear

Foot problems

Knee pain

Ligament injuries

Meniscal tear

Physical therapy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1487713327