My interest in the human body and the ability to help people lead healthier lives led me to pursue a career in medicine. I strive to be an active member of the patient's care team in order to keep them healthy and active. In my free time, I am a deep-sea fishing fanatic but enjoy all sorts of active outdoor activities.

When clumsiness turns into a painful sprain or strain, learn how to address it and when to see a doctor.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.