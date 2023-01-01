Provider Image

Bradley Eli, DMD

No ratings available
Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 5830 Oberlin Dr
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    844-235-9881
    Fax: 760-436-5123
  2. Bradley A. Eli, DMD ADC
    4403 Manchester Ave
    Suite 101
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions
    844-235-9881
    Fax: 760-436-5123

Care schedule

5830 Oberlin Dr
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Bradley Eli, DMD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Temple University:
 Medical School
NPI
1205948270

Insurance plans accepted

Bradley Eli, DMD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradley Eli, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.