Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Dentistry
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Dentistry
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Bradley A. Eli, DMD ADC
4403 Manchester Ave
Suite 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
844-235-9881
Fax: 760-436-5123
Facial Pain Specialists - Sorrento Valley
5830 Oberlin Dr
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
844-235-9881
Fax: 760-436-5123
Facial Pain Specialists - Vista
2095 W Vista Way
Suite 218
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
About Bradley A. Eli, DMD
I became a physician to care for patients struggling with orofacial pain and to help them achieve life-changing treatment outcomes, which makes this specialty especially meaningful. Our orofacial pain specialty practice is dedicated to diagnosing and treating complex conditions involving facial pain, jaw disorders (TMJ/TMD), headaches, nerve pain and related orofacial conditions. We provide comprehensive, evidence-based care focused on identifying the root cause of pain rather than simply masking symptoms. By combining advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment planning and a multidisciplinary approach, we help patients restore comfort, function and quality of life. Our philosophy centers on compassionate, patient-focused care. We believe every patient deserves to be heard, understood and actively involved in their treatment journey. We emphasize conservative, minimally invasive therapies whenever possible, while integrating the latest scientific research and clinical expertise to achieve long-term, sustainable results. Outside of work, I enjoy snow skiing, teaching others and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1205948270
Insurance plans accepted
Bradley A. Eli, DMD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradley A. Eli, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradley A. Eli, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.