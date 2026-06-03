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Bradley A. Eli, DMD

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Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)

Dentistry

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Bradley A. Eli, DMD ADC

844-235-9881
Fax: 760-436-5123

4403 Manchester Ave
Suite 101
Encinitas, CA 92024

Facial Pain Specialists - Sorrento Valley

844-235-9881
Fax: 760-436-5123

5830 Oberlin Dr
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92121

Facial Pain Specialists - Vista

2095 W Vista Way
Suite 218
Vista, CA 92083

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Bradley A. Eli, DMD ADC

    4403 Manchester Ave
    Suite 101
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    844-235-9881
    Fax: 760-436-5123

  2. Facial Pain Specialists - Sorrento Valley

    5830 Oberlin Dr
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    844-235-9881
    Fax: 760-436-5123

  3. Facial Pain Specialists - Vista

    2095 W Vista Way
    Suite 218
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

About Bradley A. Eli, DMD

I became a physician to care for patients struggling with orofacial pain and to help them achieve life-changing treatment outcomes, which makes this specialty especially meaningful. Our orofacial pain specialty practice is dedicated to diagnosing and treating complex conditions involving facial pain, jaw disorders (TMJ/TMD), headaches, nerve pain and related orofacial conditions. We provide comprehensive, evidence-based care focused on identifying the root cause of pain rather than simply masking symptoms. By combining advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment planning and a multidisciplinary approach, we help patients restore comfort, function and quality of life. Our philosophy centers on compassionate, patient-focused care. We believe every patient deserves to be heard, understood and actively involved in their treatment journey. We emphasize conservative, minimally invasive therapies whenever possible, while integrating the latest scientific research and clinical expertise to achieve long-term, sustainable results. Outside of work, I enjoy snow skiing, teaching others and spending time with my family.

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Temple University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1205948270

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bradley A. Eli, DMD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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