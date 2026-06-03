About Bradley A. Eli, DMD

I became a physician to care for patients struggling with orofacial pain and to help them achieve life-changing treatment outcomes, which makes this specialty especially meaningful. Our orofacial pain specialty practice is dedicated to diagnosing and treating complex conditions involving facial pain, jaw disorders (TMJ/TMD), headaches, nerve pain and related orofacial conditions. We provide comprehensive, evidence-based care focused on identifying the root cause of pain rather than simply masking symptoms. By combining advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment planning and a multidisciplinary approach, we help patients restore comfort, function and quality of life. Our philosophy centers on compassionate, patient-focused care. We believe every patient deserves to be heard, understood and actively involved in their treatment journey. We emphasize conservative, minimally invasive therapies whenever possible, while integrating the latest scientific research and clinical expertise to achieve long-term, sustainable results. Outside of work, I enjoy snow skiing, teaching others and spending time with my family.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Temple University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

