Bradley Jacobsen, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Retina Associates
    3231 Waring Ct
    Suite S
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    760-631-6144
    Fax: 760-724-3920
  2. San Diego Retina Associates
    7695 Cardinal Ct
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-609-7100
    Fax: 858-609-7106

About Bradley Jacobsen, MD

Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
University of Utah:
 Residency
Retina Group of Washington:
 Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1760845184

Insurance plans accepted

Bradley Jacobsen, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

