Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
1388 Buckman Springs Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-824-9071
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Brandon Brown, MD
Education
NPI
1013399559
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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