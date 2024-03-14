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Brandon Brown, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-824-9071

1388 Buckman Springs Rd
Campo, CA 91906

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    1388 Buckman Springs Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-824-9071

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Brandon Brown, MD

Gender: Male

Education

McGovern University of Texas at Houston: Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego: Residency

NPI

1013399559

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.