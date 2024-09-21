Provider Image

Brian Coburn, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)

Sharp Community

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers City Heights

    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-284-4731

 34

 Male

University of California, San Diego:

 Residency

University of California, San Diego:

 Fellowship

University of Utah School of Medicine:

 Medical School

1528528676

Brian Coburn, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

