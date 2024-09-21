Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
La Maestra Community Health Centers City Heights4060 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Get directions619-280-4213
Fax: 619-284-4731
About Brian Coburn, MD
Age:34
Gender:Male
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Utah School of Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1528528676
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Brian Coburn, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian Coburn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian Coburn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.