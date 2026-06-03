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Brian K. Cox, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pathology

(board certified)

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About Brian K. Cox, MD

I’ve always loved the pathophysiology of disease and am fascinated by how the body works on a cellular level, and how those processes manifest in both disease and health. I leverage that knowledge to help others and seek to provide timely, accurate diagnoses to guide clinical care. I endeavor to bring the same level of care to every patient that I would offer a family member. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and surfing.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

Loma Linda University: Internship
Queens University of Belfast : Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1265965677

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