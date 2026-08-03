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Brian T. Tabila, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation

619-472-4900
Fax: 619-472-4910

655 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation

    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 301
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-472-4900
    Fax: 619-472-4910

Care schedule

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About Brian T. Tabila, MD

Age: 48
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of Southern California: Residency
University of Southern California: Internship
American University of the Caribbean: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1306032792

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian T. Tabila, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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