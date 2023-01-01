Brian Tabila, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Location and phone
RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation655 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Brian Tabila, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Internship
American University of the Caribbean:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1306032792
Insurance plans accepted
Brian Tabila, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Brian Tabila, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian Tabila, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
