Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-472-4900
Fax: 619-472-4910
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Brian T. Tabila, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1306032792
Insurance plans accepted
Brian T. Tabila, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian T. Tabila, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian T. Tabila, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.