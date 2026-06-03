Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Senta Clinic
3590 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Brian H. Weeks, MD
I believe in providing my patients with cutting edge treatments to help alleviate their disease. My goal is to improve each patient's quality of life so it is better than before I met them. My father influenced my decision to become a doctor. He had a wonderful career as a physician and has served as a role model for me. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, fishing, mountain biking and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Endoscopic Zenker's surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- INSPIRE® Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639185234
Insurance plans accepted
Brian H. Weeks, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian H. Weeks, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian H. Weeks, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.