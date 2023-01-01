About Brian Weeks, MD

I believe in providing my patients with cutting edge treatments to help alleviate their disease. My goal is to improve each patient's quality of life so it is better than before I met them. My father influenced my decision to become a doctor. He had a wonderful career as a physician and has served as a role model for me. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, fishing, mountain biking and spending time with my family.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

MD Anderson Cancer Center : Fellowship

University of Michigan : Medical School



