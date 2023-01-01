Brian Weeks, MD
About Brian Weeks, MD
I believe in providing my patients with cutting edge treatments to help alleviate their disease. My goal is to improve each patient's quality of life so it is better than before I met them. My father influenced my decision to become a doctor. He had a wonderful career as a physician and has served as a role model for me. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, fishing, mountain biking and spending time with my family.
Age:55
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
MD Anderson Cancer Center:Fellowship
University of Michigan:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
NPI
1639185234
Special recognitions
