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Brian H. Weeks, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Senta Clinic

619-229-4902

3590 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108

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Location and phone

  1. Senta Clinic

    3590 Camino Del Rio N
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-229-4902

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Brian H. Weeks, MD

I believe in providing my patients with cutting edge treatments to help alleviate their disease. My goal is to improve each patient's quality of life so it is better than before I met them. My father influenced my decision to become a doctor. He had a wonderful career as a physician and has served as a role model for me. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, fishing, mountain biking and spending time with my family.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
Baylor College of Medicine: Internship
MD Anderson Cancer Center: Fellowship
University of Michigan: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639185234

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian H. Weeks, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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