Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 Probably the best doctor I ever had a consultation with.

Verified Patient May 23, 2023 5.0 *Dr. West is very excellent! He always includes me an all decisions. Great replacement for *Dr. Ostrander!

Verified Patient May 2, 2023 5.0 Even though *Dr. West has an extremely busy schedule he appeared genuinely concerned about issue I brought up & spent considerable time explaining treatment issues, medication, etc.