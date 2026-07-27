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Brian H. West, MD

5.0

271 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology

858-262-8687
Fax: 858-262-8671

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8687
    Fax: 858-262-8671

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Brian H. West, MD

Age: 45

Education

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Advanced Fellowship
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus: Internship
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Fellowship
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1306130380

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian H. West, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

271 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

4.0

As a physician, I always find Brian West engaging, thorough, direct, humorous, supportive, & interested in my input. He is an excellent physician.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

We were in the office for routine follow up visits. Dr West had a nice conversation with each of us about how we were doing and any test results we had.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr West was very personable, knowledgeable, took the time to explain things thoroughly.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Dr West was very generous with his knowledge and time explaining the possible options I could consider.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Brian H. West, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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