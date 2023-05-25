Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Brian West, MD
Age:58
Languages:English
Education
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Advanced Fellowship
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus:Internship
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Fellowship
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1306130380
Insurance plans accepted
Brian West, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
179 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Probably the best doctor I ever had a consultation with.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. West is very excellent! He always includes me an all decisions. Great replacement for *Dr. Ostrander!
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
Even though *Dr. West has an extremely busy schedule he appeared genuinely concerned about issue I brought up & spent considerable time explaining treatment issues, medication, etc.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I am extremely impressed with Dr. West's knowledge, care and the time he took to explain and show me my heart results.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Brian West, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian West, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
