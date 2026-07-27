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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8687
Fax: 858-262-8671
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1306130380
Brian H. West, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
271 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
4.0
As a physician, I always find Brian West engaging, thorough, direct, humorous, supportive, & interested in my input. He is an excellent physician.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
We were in the office for routine follow up visits. Dr West had a nice conversation with each of us about how we were doing and any test results we had.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr West was very personable, knowledgeable, took the time to explain things thoroughly.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr West was very generous with his knowledge and time explaining the possible options I could consider.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian H. West, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian H. West, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Brian H. West, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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