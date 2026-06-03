Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.
8851 Center Drive
Suite 303
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-462-8100
Fax: 619-462-7933
Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.
8851 Center Dr
Suite 303
La Mesa, CA 91942-3017
Get directions
619-462-8100
Fax: 619-462-7933
Care schedule
Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.
8851 Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Briana Leung, MD
I am a highly skilled and compassionate general surgeon with a strong background in advanced surgical procedures, including robotics. I am committed to patient-centered care and delivering the highest-quality treatment by building trusted relationships with my patients. My dedication to excellence and ongoing professional development ensures my patients receive outstanding medical care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821483785
Insurance plans accepted
Briana Leung, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Briana Leung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Briana Leung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.