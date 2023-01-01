Provider Image

Briana Leung, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
  1. Grossmont Surgical Associates
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 1-221
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-462-8100
    Fax: 619-462-7933

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Briana Leung, MD

Age:
 38
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
St. Joseph Medical Center (Baltimore, MD):
 Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Baystate Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821483785

Briana Leung, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

