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Briana Leung, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.

619-462-8100
Fax: 619-462-7933

8851 Center Drive
Suite 303
La Mesa, CA 91942

Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.

619-462-8100
Fax: 619-462-7933

8851 Center Dr
Suite 303
La Mesa, CA 91942-3017

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 303
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-462-8100
    Fax: 619-462-7933

  2. Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 303
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3017
    Get directions

    619-462-8100
    Fax: 619-462-7933

Care schedule

Grossmont Surgical Associates, Inc.

8851 Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Briana Leung, MD

I am a highly skilled and compassionate general surgeon with a strong background in advanced surgical procedures, including robotics. I am committed to patient-centered care and delivering the highest-quality treatment by building trusted relationships with my patients. My dedication to excellence and ongoing professional development ensures my patients receive outstanding medical care.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

St. Joseph Medical Center (Baltimore, MD): Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School
Baystate Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1821483785

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Briana Leung, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.