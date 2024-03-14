Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN (board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN (board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Fertility Center11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
About Brooke Friedman, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Stanford University:Internship
Stanford University:Residency
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:Fellowship
NPI
1487836052
Insurance plans accepted
Brooke Friedman, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Friedman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Friedman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.