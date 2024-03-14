Provider Image

Brooke Friedman, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN (board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Fertility Center
    11425 El Camino Real
    San Diego, CA 92130
    858-794-6363

About Brooke Friedman, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
Stanford University:
 Internship
Stanford University:
 Residency
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:
 Fellowship
NPI
1487836052

Insurance plans accepted

Brooke Friedman, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

