Bruce Kimura, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 501 Washington St
    Suite 512
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-297-0014

Age:
 61
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
1093809790

Bruce Kimura, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Kimura, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Kimura, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
