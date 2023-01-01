Bruce Kimura, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Bruce Kimura, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Bruce Kimura, MD
Age:61
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1093809790
Insurance plans accepted
Bruce Kimura, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Kimura, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Kimura, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Kimura, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Kimura, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.