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Bruno C. Flores, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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5395 Ruffin Rd

858-598-5290

5395 Ruffin Rd
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 5395 Ruffin Rd
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-598-5290

About Bruno C. Flores, MD

Age: 44
Languages: Portuguese, Spanish

Education

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center: Residency
Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais: Medical School
Barrow Neurological Institute: Fellowship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1396974424

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bruno C. Flores, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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