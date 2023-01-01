Location and phone
- 5395 Ruffin Rd
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Bruno Flores, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais:Medical School
Barrow Neurological Institute:Fellowship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1396974424
Insurance plans accepted
Bruno Flores, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruno Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruno Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.