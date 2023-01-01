Provider Image

Bryan Abramowitz, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Bryan L. Abramowitz, MD, Inc.
    4282 Genesee Ave
    Suite 302
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions
    858-836-2491

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Bryan Abramowitz, MD

I aim to provide high quality medical care in a respectable, efficient and friendly manner.
Age:
 52
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
California Pacific Medical Center:
 Internship
California Pacific Medical Center:
 Residency
Tel-Aviv University (Israel):
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245289339

Insurance plans accepted

Bryan Abramowitz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Bryan Abramowitz, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan Abramowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.