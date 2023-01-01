Bryan Abramowitz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Bryan Abramowitz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Bryan L. Abramowitz, MD, Inc.4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 302
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Bryan Abramowitz, MD
I aim to provide high quality medical care in a respectable, efficient and friendly manner.
Age:52
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
California Pacific Medical Center:Internship
California Pacific Medical Center:Residency
Tel-Aviv University (Israel):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245289339
Insurance plans accepted
Bryan Abramowitz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Bryan Abramowitz, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan Abramowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Bryan Abramowitz, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan Abramowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.