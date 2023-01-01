Bryant Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 8851 Center Dr
Suite 405
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Bryant Nguyen, MD
I became a physician out of a strong desire to help others in my community and to contribute to medical knowledge. I feel that the doctor-patient relationship is very important and I make each patient my first priority by listening. I strive to help my patients understand everything that is happening in their medical care. I emphasize the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise for every individual, as well as excellent medical therapies. I grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and recently moved to sunny San Diego. In my spare time, I enjoy playing sports and working on old cars.
Age:47
In practice since:2011
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:NU-wen
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of Colorado:Fellowship
Georgetown University:Internship
Georgetown University:Medical School
Loyola University:Fellowship
Georgetown University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Tilt table test
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
NPI
1902085426
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
