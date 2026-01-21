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Bryant H. Nguyen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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8851 Center Dr

619-567-4050

8851 Center Dr
Suite 405
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. 8851 Center Dr
    Suite 405
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-567-4050

About Bryant H. Nguyen, MD

I became a physician out of a strong desire to help others in my community and to contribute to medical knowledge. I feel that the doctor-patient relationship is very important and I make each patient my first priority by listening. I strive to help my patients understand everything that is happening in their medical care. I emphasize the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise for every individual, as well as excellent medical therapies. I grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and recently moved to sunny San Diego. In my spare time, I enjoy playing sports and working on old cars.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: NU-wen

Education

University of Colorado: Fellowship
Georgetown University: Internship
Georgetown University: Medical School
Loyola University: Fellowship
Georgetown University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1902085426

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bryant H. Nguyen, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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