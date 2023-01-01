About Bryant Nguyen, MD

I became a physician out of a strong desire to help others in my community and to contribute to medical knowledge. I feel that the doctor-patient relationship is very important and I make each patient my first priority by listening. I strive to help my patients understand everything that is happening in their medical care. I emphasize the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise for every individual, as well as excellent medical therapies. I grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and recently moved to sunny San Diego. In my spare time, I enjoy playing sports and working on old cars.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: NU-wen

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of Colorado : Fellowship

Georgetown University : Internship

Georgetown University : Medical School

Loyola University : Fellowship

Georgetown University : Residency



NPI 1902085426