What is that chest pain?
Not all chest pain is created equal, nor is it all caused by heart problems.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
8851 Center Dr
Suite 405
La Mesa, CA 91942
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I became a physician out of a strong desire to help others in my community and to contribute to medical knowledge. I feel that the doctor-patient relationship is very important and I make each patient my first priority by listening. I strive to help my patients understand everything that is happening in their medical care. I emphasize the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise for every individual, as well as excellent medical therapies. I grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and recently moved to sunny San Diego. In my spare time, I enjoy playing sports and working on old cars.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1902085426
Bryant H. Nguyen, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryant H. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryant H. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Bryant H. Nguyen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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