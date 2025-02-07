Healthy lifestyle choices such as good nutrition and regular exercise are important for your overall health. But when it comes to your heart, these choices are vital.

Focusing on your heart will reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke, heart disease and other heart conditions. Ensuring your heart is strong will also help keep the rest of your body functioning at its best.

From practicing mindfulness to sticking to your bedtime, these small lifestyle tweaks can help you give your heart the love it deserves.

