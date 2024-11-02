Provider Image

Caitlin Lynch, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic

    3180 University Ave
    Suite 120
    San Diego, CA 92104
    Get directions
    858-529-7229
    Fax: 858-795-1195

  2. Perlman Clinic

    4275 Mission Bay Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92109
    Get directions
    858-529-7229
    Fax: 858-795-1195

Care schedule

Perlman Clinic

3180 University Ave
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Perlman Clinic

4275 Mission Bay Drive
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Caitlin Lynch, DO

Age:

 29

Gender:

 Female

Education

Chestnut Hill Hospital:

 Residency

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine:

 Medical School

NPI

1538748736

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Caitlin Lynch, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caitlin Lynch, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.