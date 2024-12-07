Provider Image

Carla Berkowitz, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 858-450-9451

  2. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    3939 Third Avenue
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-291-6577

  3. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    700 West El Norte Parkway
    Suite 201
    Escondido, CA 92026
    Get directions
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-291-6577

  4. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    9834 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 858-457-0851

Care schedule

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

3939 Third Avenue
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

700 West El Norte Parkway
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

9834 Genesee Avenue
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Carla Berkowitz, MD

Age:

 32

Gender:

 Female

Education

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:

 Internship

UCLA Stein Eye Institute:

 Fellowship

Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine:

 Medical School

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:

 Residency

NPI

1578928669

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Carla Berkowitz, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carla Berkowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.