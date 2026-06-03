Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
My Chula Vista Doctors
480 4th Ave
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
My Chula Vista Doctors
22 West 35th Street
Suite 101
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-427-3361
Fax: 619-427-6821
Care schedule
My Chula Vista Doctors
480 4th Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
My Chula Vista Doctors
22 West 35th Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Carla T. Stillwell, MD
Education
NPI
1447540083
Insurance plans accepted
Carla T. Stillwell, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carla T. Stillwell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carla T. Stillwell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.