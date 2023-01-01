About Carmen Gupta, MD

I view the patient-physician relationship as a collaborative experience generating individualized health plans to optimize overall well-being. I was inspired to become a physician because I love the science of medicine, and what a tremendous impact this can have in empowering individuals to live healthy, happy lives. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, cooking, playing tennis, watching movies and going for walks on the beach.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Memorial Hermann Residency Program : Internship

Memorial Hermann Residency Program : Residency



Areas of focus Arthritis

Cholesterol management

Colon cancer screening

Depression

Diabetes

Eczema

Hay fever

Headache

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

Weight management

NPI 1730343344