Provider Image

Carmen V. Gupta, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urgent care

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Carmen V. Gupta, MD

I view the patient-physician relationship as a collaborative experience generating individualized health plans to optimize overall well-being. I was inspired to become a physician because I love the science of medicine, and what a tremendous impact this can have in empowering individuals to live healthy, happy lives. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, cooking, playing tennis, watching movies and going for walks on the beach.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Memorial Hermann Residency Program: Internship
Memorial Hermann Residency Program: Residency

NPI

1730343344

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carmen V. Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.