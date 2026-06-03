Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Carmen V. Gupta, MD
I view the patient-physician relationship as a collaborative experience generating individualized health plans to optimize overall well-being. I was inspired to become a physician because I love the science of medicine, and what a tremendous impact this can have in empowering individuals to live healthy, happy lives. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, cooking, playing tennis, watching movies and going for walks on the beach.
Education
NPI
1730343344
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carmen V. Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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