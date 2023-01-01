Carmen Gupta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Carmen Gupta, MD
I view the patient-physician relationship as a collaborative experience generating individualized health plans to optimize overall well-being. I was inspired to become a physician because I love the science of medicine, and what a tremendous impact this can have in empowering individuals to live healthy, happy lives. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, cooking, playing tennis, watching movies and going for walks on the beach.
Age:45
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Memorial Hermann Residency Program:Internship
Memorial Hermann Residency Program:Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730343344
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Carmen Gupta, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carmen Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
