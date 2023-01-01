Caroline Dale, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Caroline Dale, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Family and Internal Medicine1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Caroline Dale, MD
Age:43
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine:Medical School
KPC Global Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1134741994
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Caroline Dale, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline Dale, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline Dale, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.