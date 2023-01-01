Provider Image

Caroline Dale, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Family and Internal Medicine
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions
    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3386

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Caroline Dale, MD

Age:
 43
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine:
 Medical School
KPC Global Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1134741994
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Caroline Dale, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline Dale, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.