Insurance
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
About Caroline Thornton, MD
In practice since:1996
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Mayo Clinic:Internship
Insurance plans accepted
Caroline Thornton, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
190 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
The Doctor was very professional, had already reviewed my chart and knew my family history with Melanoma. She made practical treatment recommendations that I appreciated.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
She gave me the time to ask questions about other skin issues I had, and answered questions I hadn't been able to find answers for. I really appreciated that.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Love Dr Thornton!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Thornton is one of San Diego's finest. She is thorough and committed to making sure any issues are fully addressed in a clear manner.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Caroline Thornton, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caroline Thornton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
