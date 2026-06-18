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Caroline M. Thornton, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.

About Caroline M. Thornton, MD

In practice since: 1996
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Mayo Clinic: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1245341882

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Special recognitions

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