Verified Patient May 30, 2023 5.0 The Doctor was very professional, had already reviewed my chart and knew my family history with Melanoma. She made practical treatment recommendations that I appreciated.

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 She gave me the time to ask questions about other skin issues I had, and answered questions I hadn't been able to find answers for. I really appreciated that.

Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0 Love Dr Thornton!