About Carter Maurer, MD

The medical field provides a unique opportunity to directly apply clinical principles and innovations while maintaining important personal relationships with patients. I enjoy providing education to my patients and assisting in the process of making the best decision regarding their care. My patients always come first and I believe they know when the timing is right for joint replacement surgery. A properly chosen knee or hip replacement surgery can restore the quality of life that may have been missing for decades in a patient. Outside of work, I enjoy time with my wife and two young children and look forward to the day I am told I have "spare time."

Age: 49

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Mow-er; like cow-er

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Duke University : Medical School



NPI 1629042031