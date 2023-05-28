Medical Doctor
Insurance
Insurance
About Carter Maurer, MD
The medical field provides a unique opportunity to directly apply clinical principles and innovations while maintaining important personal relationships with patients. I enjoy providing education to my patients and assisting in the process of making the best decision regarding their care. My patients always come first and I believe they know when the timing is right for joint replacement surgery. A properly chosen knee or hip replacement surgery can restore the quality of life that may have been missing for decades in a patient. Outside of work, I enjoy time with my wife and two young children and look forward to the day I am told I have "spare time."
Age:49
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Mow-er; like cow-er
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Duke University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629042031
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Carter Maurer, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
406 ratings
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Chrissy the NP was extremely nice and informative. Then Dr Mauer was very upbeat with positive energy and a big smile
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Doctor and Staff was very courteous and answers all my questions appreciate their concerns for my problems and explaining future plans of care for me very kind. I appreciate the doctor taking his time and explaining and making plans for me with great concern for my well-being thank you. Much appreciated.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Maurer is fantastic! He clearly answers my questions and explains everything I need to know about my situation. Very personable and easy to talk to.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
The doctor was professional, friendly, thorough, and really listened to me. I come in depressed and left reassured.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Carter Maurer, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carter Maurer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
