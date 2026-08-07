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Carter J. Maurer, MD

4.9

514 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics

858-939-5434
Fax: 858-939-5467

8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4205

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123-4205
    Get directions

    858-939-5434
    Fax: 858-939-5467

Care schedule

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    Monday

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About Carter J. Maurer, MD

The medical field provides a unique opportunity to directly apply clinical principles and innovations while maintaining important personal relationships with patients. I enjoy providing education to my patients and assisting in the process of making the best decision regarding their care. My patients always come first and I believe they know when the timing is right for joint replacement surgery. A properly chosen knee or hip replacement surgery can restore the quality of life that may have been missing for decades in a patient. Outside of work, I enjoy time with my wife and two young children and look forward to the day I am told I have "spare time."

Age: 52
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Mow-er; like cow-er
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Duke University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629042031

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Carter J. Maurer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

514 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Great experience, for surgery that is!!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Chrissy is great!

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I am having major surgery and left his office feeling confident and excited! I am a returning hipster

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Maurer is wonderful. He talks to you in layman terms and is not on a computer while the conversation goes on so you feel like you are importantly him!!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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