Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics
8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4205
Get directions
858-939-5434
Fax: 858-939-5467
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Carter J. Maurer, MD
The medical field provides a unique opportunity to directly apply clinical principles and innovations while maintaining important personal relationships with patients. I enjoy providing education to my patients and assisting in the process of making the best decision regarding their care. My patients always come first and I believe they know when the timing is right for joint replacement surgery. A properly chosen knee or hip replacement surgery can restore the quality of life that may have been missing for decades in a patient. Outside of work, I enjoy time with my wife and two young children and look forward to the day I am told I have "spare time."
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629042031
Insurance plans accepted
Carter J. Maurer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
514 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Great experience, for surgery that is!!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Chrissy is great!
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I am having major surgery and left his office feeling confident and excited! I am a returning hipster
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Maurer is wonderful. He talks to you in layman terms and is not on a computer while the conversation goes on so you feel like you are importantly him!!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carter J. Maurer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.