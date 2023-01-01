Provider Image

Catherine Sheils, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
  1. 3939 3rd Ave
    San Diego, CA 92103
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-692-0229
  2. 700 W El Norte Pkwy
    Escondido, CA 92026
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 760-738-7841
  3. Pacific Eye Institute
    5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92121
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-692-0229

About Catherine Sheils, MD

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
Virginia Mason Hospital:
 Internship
University of California- Shiley Eye Institute:
 Fellowship
University of Rochester:
 Medical School
NPI
1932605649

Catherine Sheils, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

