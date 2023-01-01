Catherine Sheils, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3939 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions800-765-2737
Fax: 619-692-0229
- 700 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Get directions800-765-2737
Fax: 760-738-7841
Pacific Eye Institute5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions800-765-2737
Fax: 619-692-0229
Care schedule
3939 3rd Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
700 W El Norte Pkwy
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Pacific Eye Institute5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Catherine Sheils, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Virginia Mason Hospital:Internship
University of California- Shiley Eye Institute:Fellowship
University of Rochester:Medical School
NPI
1932605649
Insurance plans accepted
Catherine Sheils, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
