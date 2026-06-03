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Catherine Sheils, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

800-765-2737
Fax: 619-692-0229

5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

800-765-2737
Fax: 619-291-6577

3939 Third Avenue
San Diego, CA 92103

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

800-765-2737
Fax: 858-457-0851

9834 Genesee Avenue
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-692-0229

  2. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    3939 Third Avenue
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-291-6577

  3. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    9834 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    800-765-2737
    Fax: 858-457-0851

Care schedule

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

5330 Carroll Canyon Rd

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

3939 Third Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

9834 Genesee Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Catherine Sheils, MD

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Irvine: Residency
Virginia Mason Hospital: Internship
University of California- Shiley Eye Institute: Fellowship
University of Rochester: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1932605649

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Catherine Sheils, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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