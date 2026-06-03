Firefighter finds lasting solution for his sleep apnea
Justin struggled to get good sleep for several years due to having obstructive sleep apnea. Today, he thanks his doctor for solving his sleep issues.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Hillcrest Ear, Nose & Throat
4033 3rd Ave
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
619-294-2350
Fax: 619-296-5719
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1891743910
Chadwick J. Donaldson, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chadwick J. Donaldson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chadwick J. Donaldson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Chadwick J. Donaldson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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