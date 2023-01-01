Chari Stump, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group7910 Frost St
400
San Diego, CA 92123
About Chari Stump, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University:Internship
New York Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1265968788
Insurance plans accepted
Chari Stump, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chari Stump, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
