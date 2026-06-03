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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Oncology Associates of San Diego
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
858-637-7888
Fax: 858-637-7887
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Monday
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Oncology Associates of San Diego
230 Prospect Pl
Monday
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I have always enjoyed the patient interaction and patient care aspects of being a physician. I believe in obtaining the best information possible for a patient and helping them develop a personalized plan of care. In my spare time, I enjoy playing tennis and traveling.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1225007396
Charles H. Redfern, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
4.8
62 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
De Redfern is an exceptional physician. He always takes the time to address questions and concerns and provides a thorough explanation.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Monica [NP] very nice friendship. Thanks Dr. Redfern. Very, very, nice friendship, explained everything my questions about my healthy. Thank you so much.
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
4.4
Dr. Redfern is an extraordinary physician.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Excellent!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles H. Redfern, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles H. Redfern, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Charles H. Redfern, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.