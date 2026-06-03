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Charles H. Redfern, MD

4.8

62 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888
Fax: 858-637-7887

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    3075 Health Center Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

  2. Oncology Associates of San Diego

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    858-637-7888
    Fax: 858-637-7887

Care schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

3075 Health Center Dr

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

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    Saturday

Oncology Associates of San Diego

230 Prospect Pl

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Charles H. Redfern, MD

I have always enjoyed the patient interaction and patient care aspects of being a physician. I believe in obtaining the best information possible for a patient and helping them develop a personalized plan of care. In my spare time, I enjoy playing tennis and traveling.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
The Johns Hopkins Hospital: Internship
Johns Hopkins University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1225007396

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Charles H. Redfern, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

62 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

De Redfern is an exceptional physician. He always takes the time to address questions and concerns and provides a thorough explanation.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Monica [NP] very nice friendship. Thanks Dr. Redfern. Very, very, nice friendship, explained everything my questions about my healthy. Thank you so much.

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

4.4

Dr. Redfern is an extraordinary physician.

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Excellent!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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