About Charles Redfern, MD

I have always enjoyed the patient interaction and patient care aspects of being a physician. I believe in obtaining the best information possible for a patient and helping them develop a personalized plan of care. In my spare time, I enjoy taking care of my kids and watching them grow up.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship

The Johns Hopkins Hospital : Internship

Johns Hopkins University : Residency



