Charles Redfern, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Oncology Associates of San Diego
    3075 Health Center Drive
    Suite 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-637-7888
  2. Oncology Associates of San Diego
    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118
    858-637-7888

Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Drive
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday

About Charles Redfern, MD

I have always enjoyed the patient interaction and patient care aspects of being a physician. I believe in obtaining the best information possible for a patient and helping them develop a personalized plan of care. In my spare time, I enjoy taking care of my kids and watching them grow up.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:
 Fellowship
The Johns Hopkins Hospital:
 Internship
Johns Hopkins University:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225007396

Charles Redfern, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

4.9
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2023
5.0
Very complete in assessment exam, and plan of ongoing care for chronic progressive disorder.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Redfern is an excellent, caring physician.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Great doctor!
Verified Patient
May 4, 2023
5.0
Dr. Redfern is an excellent doctor.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Charles Redfern, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Redfern, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
