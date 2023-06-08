Charles Redfern, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Oncology Associates of San Diego230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
About Charles Redfern, MD
I have always enjoyed the patient interaction and patient care aspects of being a physician. I believe in obtaining the best information possible for a patient and helping them develop a personalized plan of care. In my spare time, I enjoy taking care of my kids and watching them grow up.
Age:59
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
The Johns Hopkins Hospital:Internship
Johns Hopkins University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Brain cancer
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Second opinions
NPI
1225007396
Insurance plans accepted
Charles Redfern, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
Very complete in assessment exam, and plan of ongoing care for chronic progressive disorder.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Redfern is an excellent, caring physician.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Great doctor!
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Dr. Redfern is an excellent doctor.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Charles Redfern, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Redfern, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
