Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Charles Tesar, MD
Medicine is both an art and a science. It is exciting to integrate new technological advances into the practice while maintaining personal contact with my patients.
Age:73
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of New Mexico:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Hospital Oakland:Internship
Areas of focus
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497866016
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Charles Tesar, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
59 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Tesar is a gentle, caring and noble surgeon Sharp is fortunate to have him.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Tesar is an artist. Did a wonderful job.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Best of the best - NEVER let him retire.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
I can't praise *Dr. Tesar enough. The care he took to talk me thru my procedure was so wonderful and made a painful procedure less horrible.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Charles Tesar, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Tesar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Charles Tesar, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Tesar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.